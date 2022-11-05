BJP contesting elections with ‘support of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’: AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj

The BJP had earlier dubbed the AAP a "maha thug" party after Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed party leader Satyendar Jain had "extorted" ₹10 crore from him

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, who represents Greater Kailash in the Delhi Assembly, claimed the BJP had become nervous since the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule and was defaming the AAP. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP had earlier dubbed the AAP a "maha thug" party after Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed party leader Satyendar Jain had "extorted" ₹10 crore from him

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on November 5 alleged that the BJP was contesting elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with the "support of jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar".

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Bhardwaj said Mr. Chandrashekhar had become "the BJP's star campaigner" and it was relying on him for mileage.

"Gujarat [Assembly] and Delhi [civic body] elections are pushing the BJP into a zone of extreme fear and they are relying on a conman like Sukesh Chandrashekhar for mileage.

"Mr. Chandrashekhar has become the BJP's star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug," he alleged.

Mr. Bhardwaj, who represents Greater Kailash in the Delhi Assembly, claimed the BJP had become nervous since the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule and was defaming the AAP.

"The BJP seems to be very nervous since the schedule of State elections were announced. It is absolutely shameful how they are falsely defaming the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

The BJP had earlier dubbed the AAP a "maha thug" party after Mr. Chandrashekhar claimed party leader Satyendar Jain had "extorted" ₹10 crore from him.

Mr. Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail, had written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena alleging that Mr. Jain "extorted" ₹10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison.