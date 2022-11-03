Gujarat elections in two phases, counting on December 8

There will be over 51,000 polling stations in Gujarat for the upcoming Assembly elections

Voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said: “In Gujarat, more than 4.9 crore electors will be served by the Election Commission of India. There are 4.6 lakhs first time voters.”

There will be over 51,000 polling stations in Gujarat for the upcoming elections. “For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women polling and security staff,” said the election commissioner.

The tenure of the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat is set to expire on February 18 next year.

Here’s a look at the key dates for Assembly polls in Gujarat

Issue of notification: November 5 and November 10 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively

Last Date of making nominations: November 14 and November 17 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively

Scrutiny of nominations: November 15 and November 19 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 17 and November 21 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively

Date of poll: December 1 and December 5 for Phase 1 and Phase 2 respectively

Counting of votes: December 8

End of process: December 10

वरिष्ठ और दिव्यांग मतदाताओं की सहूलियत के लिए मतदान केन्द्र पर सभी इंतजाम होंगे including Volunteers. Home voting facility is also there for 80 years + & PwD voter with benchmark 40% disability. सभी मतदान स्थल ground floor पर होंगे#GujaratElections2022#ECI#AccessibleElectionspic.twitter.com/pvUXyhaV5r — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 3, 2022

Why the Gujarat poll schedule was not announced earlier?

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

While elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after the polling, the commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

In 2017, the polls in the two States were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the State after the Himachal Pradesh poll schedule was announced.

With inputs from PTI