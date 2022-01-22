Congress Goa candidates take loyalty pledge

Candidates visit temple, church and dargah, vow not to quit party after poll

The Congress on Saturday asked all its Goa candidates to take a pledge that they would remain faithful to the people and the party after the Assembly election. The candidates took the loyalty pledge at a temple, church and dargah.

The move comes after 15 of the 17 MLAs who won the 2017 Assembly election on Congress ticket quit the party and defected to the BJP.

“Congress candidates from across Goa visit Mahalaxmi Temple, Bambolim Cross & Hamza Shah Darga and took a pledge of loyalty towards the people of Goa and the party,” the official handle of Goa Congress tweeted with the hash tag #PledgeOfLoyalty

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is a senior poll observer for the State, was present at the Mahalaxmi temple, and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat was among those who took the oath.

“It is a very important thing. We are going to a temple, church and dargah to take an oath that we will not quit the party after elections,” Michael Lobo, former Ports Minister who quit the BJP and is now the Congress candidate from the Calangute seat, told reporters.