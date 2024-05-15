GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Electoons’, a cartoon show on polls, under way in Kochi

Updated - May 15, 2024 03:06 am IST

Published - May 15, 2024 12:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Electoon-2024’ cartoon exhibition at Durbar Hall Art gallery in the city on May 14. The show will conclude on May 15.

‘Electoon-2024’ cartoon exhibition at Durbar Hall Art gallery in the city on May 14. The show will conclude on May 15. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Electoons-2024, an exhibition of election-related cartoons done by members of the Kerala cartoon Academy, got under way at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Ernakulam on May 14 (Tuesday). The two-day exhibition featuring 75 cartoons on the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala held last month is curated by journalists Josy Joseph, N. Ashokan and George Kallivayalil.

The cartoons on show are rich in political insight, the range of topics, and coverage of the electoral landscape. The exhibition also showcases the works of late cartoonist P. Revindren, who worked in Mumbai between 1960 and the 1990s.  

Related Topics

Kochi / painting / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.