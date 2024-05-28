GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ECI orders suspension of Odisha CM’s special secretary

Inspector General (Police), in charge of Odisha CM’s security, has been directed to present himself for medical examinations

Published - May 28, 2024 10:37 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
D.S. Kutey, Special Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File

D.S. Kutey, Special Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Election Commission of India has placed D.S. Kutey, Special Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, under suspension, and directed Ashish Kumar Singh, Inspector General of Police (CM Security) to undergo medical examination on charges of influencing simultaneous elections in Odisha.

The two senior IPS officers were among few key bureaucrats overseeing official operation of Odisha CM. The decision has been taken on basis of information forwarded by Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha who indicated that two officers were directly exerting ‘undue’ influence on conduct of election work.

“This was further corroborated by various other inputs received from the field from time to time,” the ECI said in its order.

“Mr. Kutey should be placed under suspension under relevant service rules for unduly interfering in conduct of election. His headquarter is fixed at the Office of Resident Commissioner Odisha, New Delhi where he will report by 3 p.m. on May 29, 2024,” the ECI order says.

“Moreover, CEO, Odisha will provide to the Chief Secretary of Odisha draft of charge sheet to be issued to Mr. Kutey. Chief Secretary of Odisha shall arrange to issue charge sheet by competent authority under relevant service rules, not later than by 5 p.m. of May 30, 2024,” the order copy says.

Shifting of Mr. Kutey is seen as significant step as Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party alleged he was directly involved in election management for Biju Janata Dal.

Mr. Singh, being on medical leave since May 4, 2024, should present himself for detailed medical examination by a special medical board constituted by Director AIIMS, Bhubaneshwar, not later than May 30, 2024, says the ECI order.

According to order, the CEO, Odisha would coordinate to ensure that Director AIIMS Bhubaneshwar constitutes special medical board to ascertain illness and treatment being undergone. “Report on this shall reach the commission latest by May 31, 2024,” it said.

Besides, the ECI has ordered expeditious investigation Prashant Jagdev, MLA Chilika and the BJP’s candidate for Khordha Assembly constituency for damaging EVM in a polling booth.

The ECI said the decision were taken to curb undue influence on the election machinery and maintain the level playing field and fairness in the electoral process.

Related Topics

Orissa / General Elections 2024 / Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.