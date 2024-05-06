GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ECI appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new DGP of A.P.

He reviews the situation in the State with the officers of various police wings

May 06, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated May 07, 2024 09:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Harish Kumar Gupta taking charge as the DGP at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri, near Vijayawada, on Monday.

Harish Kumar Gupta taking charge as the DGP at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri, near Vijayawada, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 6 (Monday) appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police (DGP-Head of Police Force) for Andhra Pradesh, a day after it issued instructions for the transfer of incumbent K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

Mr. Gupta assumed charge at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri, near here.

A 1992 batch IPS officer, Mr. Gupta served in various capacities before assuming the current role. He received the guard of honour at the Police Headquarters.

Senior police officers of different wings met the new DGP at his office, with whom he reviewed the situation in the State.

