Kejriwal will waste taxpayers’ money on feeding protesters biryani: Adityanth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal would waste taxpayers’ money on “feeding biryani” to protesters sitting on dharna at Shaheen Bagh.

At a meeting in support of the BJP’s Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad candidates, Mohan Singh Bisht and Jagdish Pradhan, Mr. Adityanath accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being the “worst” among the “political blackmailers operating in the country”. The AAP and Mr. Kejriwal “wanted” protests like Shaheen Bagh, he said.

“When Kejriwal is not getting support from the people of Delhi, he is getting support from a minister from Pakistan...The AAP is the worst example of the political blackmailers operating in this country. They [AAP] don’t want good quality roads, water, the expansion of the metro — all they want is Shaheen Bagh...you have to decide whether you want all round development or Shaheen Bagh... he will waste taxpayers’ money on feeding them biryani,” he stated.

Not only had Mr. Kejriwal not delivered on his promise of ending corruption in the city, his own ministers were found to be corrupt, he alleged. He also accused Mr. Kejriwal and the Congress of being “stumbling blocks” when it came to “significant developments” such as Ram Mandir and the Nirbhaya case.

“I’m amazed at the fact that five years ago, the AAP under Kejriwal said that we will form a Lokpal to tackle corruption, and here most of his ministers have cases of corruption against them... Mr. Kejriwal is responsible for the smog everyone in Delhi is forced to breathe. When he has an issue with his own breath, he goes on a sabbatical to Bangalore,”Mr. Adityanath said.