Delhi 2020

Kejriwal gets EC notice for promising mohalla clinics on court premises

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders at a press conference in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders at a press conference in New Delhi on January 30, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

EC said it is of the opinion that Mr. Kejriwal has violated the Model Code provision by making the promise.

The Election Commission on January 30 issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for promising to set up mohalla clinics on court premises in the city at a time when the model code of conduct is in place.

He has been asked to respond before 5.00 pm on January 31.

A BJP leader had approached the Commission alleging that addressing members of the Delhi Bar Association on January 13, Mr. Kejriwal had said the government was ready to open mohalla clinics in bars and court premises provided space is allocated.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Office had confirmed that Mr. Kejriwal had “made a promise”.

The notice referred to part VII of the Model Code dealing with party in power.

“The party in power...shall ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign and sub-clause(c) of clause (vi) thereof provides that from the time elections are announced by the Commission, Ministers and other authorities shall not make any promise of construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities etc,” the notice said.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 7:00:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/kejriwal-gets-ec-notice-for-promising-mohalla-clinics-on-court-premises/article30693742.ece

