ECI orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from BJP star campaigners list

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered the removal of Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma from the BJP’s list of star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly elections, following complaints of inflammatory speeches by them.

In a statement, the ECI said: “Election Commission has ordered the removal of Sh. Anurag Thakur and Sh. Parvesh Sahib Singh from the list of star campaigners of Bhartiya Janta Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders (sic).”

The expenditure of star campaigners, a list of which is submitted to the ECI ahead of elections, while campaigning are not counted as a part of the candidate’s expenses and are borne by the political party.

The ECI also issued a notice to Mr. Verma on Wednesday for his comments to a news agency and a speech in Vikaspuri where he made comments with the “potential of disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing difference between social and religious communities”. Mr. Verma had told the news agency, that people “there” (Shaheen Bagh) would “enter your homes and rape your sisters and daughters”.

Mr. Thakur had been issued a notice by the ECI on Tuesday evening for participating in chants of “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro salo ko” at a rally in Rithala.