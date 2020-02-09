Delhi 2020 | Final turnout figure delayed as returning officers were busy with scrutiny of data, says Delhi CEO

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on February 9 said there was no unusual delay in announcing the final voter turnout figure as the returning officers were busy with scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh sought to allay all the fears as expressed by a section of political parties over delay in releasing the final voting figures for the Delhi assembly elections held on February 8, saying “they did not want to speculate and wanted to give exact figures”.

The final voter turnout in the Delhi polls was 62.59%, senior Election Commission officials said.

“So, returning officers worked throughout the night to check data to ensure it is accurate,” Mr. Singh said while asserting that the delay was not unusual rather it was done in a good time.

He said there were more than 13,700 polling stations in the national capital and they had to add data from each station and ensure that every vote is accounted for.

It is not matter of late or early as soon as the voting per cent was finalised, it was shared with the public, he said.

Mr. Singh’s remarks came after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the “delay” by the Election Commissioner in giving the final voter turnout figure for the assembly polls, and said it was suspicious and asked if the poll panel was waiting for BJP office’s nod.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly were held on Saturday.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 67.47%.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the Aam Aadmi Party, which sought to retain power on development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.