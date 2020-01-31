Delhi 2020

BJP manifesto ‘barbadi patra’, aims to end all welfare schemes of Delhi govt.: AAP

Sanjay Singh (File photo)

Sanjay Singh (File photo)  

more-in

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said the BJP manifesto is a “barbadi patra” (recipe for destruction)

Calling the BJP manifesto for Delhi polls a “barbadi patra”, the AAP said it clearly showed the saffron party wants to end all welfare schemes started by the city government.

The BJP released the ‘Delhi Sankalp Patra’, its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at ₹2 per kg for the poor and clean drinking water to every household.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said their manifesto is a “barbadi patra” (recipe for destruction) and showed the BJP aims to end the health benefits given by the Delhi government.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi 2020
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 5:51:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/delhi-assembly/bjp-manifesto-barbadi-patra-aims-to-end-all-welfare-schemes-of-delhi-govt-aap/article30703188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY