BJP manifesto ‘barbadi patra’, aims to end all welfare schemes of Delhi govt.: AAP

Calling the BJP manifesto for Delhi polls a “barbadi patra”, the AAP said it clearly showed the saffron party wants to end all welfare schemes started by the city government.
The BJP released the ‘Delhi Sankalp Patra’, its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at ₹2 per kg for the poor and clean drinking water to every household.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, addressing a press conference, said their manifesto is a “barbadi patra” (recipe for destruction) and showed the BJP aims to end the health benefits given by the Delhi government.
