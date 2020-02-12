Arvind Kejriwal likely to be sworn in as Chief Minister on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on February 16, for the third time, at the Ramlila Maidan, sources said on Wednesday.

Mr. Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

He has taken oath as the Chief Minister twice before at the same venue.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out of 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats.

Meets L-G

Mr. Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas here on Wednesday, a day after he scripted a spectacular victory sweeping the Delhi polls.

The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes. Sources said the two discussed the oath-taking ceremony.

As per procedure, Mr. Kejriwal is also likely to tender his resignation to pave the way for his fresh swearing-in as the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal will also hold meeting with the newly elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. The legislators will then elect him as the leader of the legislative party, following which he will stake claim to form the government.