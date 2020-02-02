Delhi 2020

AAP demands campaign ban on Adityanath in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigning in Karawal Nagar in Delhi on Saturday. R.V. Moorthy

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against him for his remarks.

Mr. Singh told a press conference here that it has been 48 hours since the AAP asked the Election Commission for time to meet them but it has not been granted.

“If the EC does not give us time, we will stage a sit-in in front of the ECI office on Monday,” Mr. Singh said.

