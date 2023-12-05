Daily Quiz | On regional political parties in India

Which party, led by a popular actor, went on to capture power in general elections in the State merely nine months after the party's formation on 29 March 1982? Name the State and the actor who went on to become the Chief Minister as well.

Answer: Telugu Desam Party, Andhra Pradesh (united), N. T. Rama Rao

Born out of a popular anti-corruption movement, this party came to power despite finishing second in the first elections it participated in the province, thanks to outside support from another party that finished third. However, the former also relinquished power after only 49 days. Name the chief minister and the party in question.

Answer: Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party

Which State elected the party (in question 2) to power in 2022 for the first time in its history and that too with an absolute majority?

Answer: Punjab

A minister in a previous regime that was itself helmed by a long serving chief minister, this person came out of the party and launched his own on 4 March 1993. He went on to become the chief minister himself the very next year and then retained that post for 24 years and 165 days, a record. Name the person and his party.

Answer: Pawan Kumar Chamling, Sikkim Democratic Front