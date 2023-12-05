HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On regional political parties in India
Premium

With the Zoram Peoples’ Movement becoming the newest regional party to win the elections in Mizoram, here’s a quiz on other regional entrants into power

December 05, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Srinivasan Ramani
This is Biju Janata Dal party’s symbol. The party’s leader, Naveen Patnaik, is also the longest currently serving chief minister in India.
1 / 5 | Which party, led by a popular actor, went on to capture power in general elections in the State merely nine months after the party’s formation on 29 March 1982? Name the State and the actor who went on to become the Chief Minister as well. 
Answer : Telugu Desam Party, Andhra Pradesh (united), N. T. Rama Rao
