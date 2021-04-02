Elections

BJP complains to EC against Mamata Banerjee, Udayanidhi Stalin

Senior leaders of the BJP on Friday complained to the Election Commission (EC) against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for what they termed poll violations. They also complained against Udayanidhi Stalin — son of DMK leader M.K. Stalin — for “indecent remarks” against late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

The delegation of party leaders included Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP’s general secretary Bhupender Yadav and the party’s national spokesperson Anil Baluni.

“For the first time in the country’s history, a Chief Minister sat on dharna in a polling booth when polling was on. Before she [Mamata Banejee] sat on dharna, 74% of the votes were polled in Nandigram and the polling was by and large peaceful,” Mr. Javadekar said after meeting EC officials.

“We have given all proofs including photographs of her misconduct. A Chief Minister, who herself is in a constitutional post and sat on dharna while the polling was on, is against democracy and against the Election Commission’s norms for polling. And therefore we have demanded urgent action against her from the poll panel,” he added.

The BJP has also demanded action against Udhayanidhi Stalin. They accused him of raking up controversy by saying that Mr. Jaitley and Ms. Swaraj passed away due to political pressure.

