Bihar Assembly polls | Congress announces several committees ahead of the elections

Randeep Surjewala named Chairman of the key Election Management and Co-ordination panel

The Congress on Sunday announced several key committees for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with party general secretary Randeep Surjewala as the chairperson of the Election Management and Co-ordination Committee.

While senior leader Mohan Prakash has been made the convenor of this panel, the 14-member election management and coordination panel includes senior leaders like Tariq Anwar, Shatrughan Sinha, Meira Kumar, Kirti Azad, Shakeel Ahmed and Sanjay Nirupam.

Party president Sonia Gandhi also approved the setting up of the publicity, media coordination, public meeting and logistics, legal and office management committees, a party statement said

Spokesperson Pawan Khera will be heading the media coordination committee for the polls, with Prem Chand Mishra as the convenor.

Subodh Kumar and Karya Mishra will be the convenor and the co-convenor of the publicity committee.

Varun Chopra has been named chairman of the legal committee and Brajesh Kumar Munan convenor of the public meeting and logistics committee.

The party’s office management committee includes senior State leaders Kaukab Quadri and Ashok Kumar.

The party is contesting 70 of the 243 Assembly seats in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties.

The three-phase polls will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.