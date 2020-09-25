Bihar Assembly election dates to be announced today | Live updates

The Election Commission of India has called for a press meet at 12.30 pm on Friday. It is likely to announce the schedule for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly ends on November 29.

While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is heading the National Democratic Alliance coalition in Bihar, is seeking another term, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress are trying to come up with a united front to challege him.

The Election Commission is also likely to conduct byelections to 64 assembly seats spread across 15 States. Of this, 27 belong to Madhya Pradesh. The bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is also pending.

Bihar is the first state to go for elections after the COVID-19 outbreak.