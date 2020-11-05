Bihar Assembly Elections | Need Nitish Kumar government for steady development, says Narendra Modi

NDA has presented its report card to people as well as its vision for future, the Prime Minister says in an open letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said in an open letter to the people of Bihar that he needed the Nitish Kumar government to ensure uninterrupted development.

In the four-page letter in Hindi that was tweeted by his account, Mr. Modi said development had been the focus of the campaign in the Bihar Assembly elections and that people were casting their ballots in favour of good governance and honesty. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had presented its report card to the people as well as its vision for the future.

The NDA government had fulfilled the basic requirements and this decade was for the fulfilment of the aspirations of Bihar. He had faith that the “double engine” government would take Bihar’s development to new heights in this decade, Mr. Modi claimed.

With two phases of polling completed, the third and final phase is on Saturday. Votes will be counted on November 10.