Bihar Assembly election: Congress firming up plans for physical rallies in the State

Congress Bankipur candidate and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha's son, Luv Sinha, during door-to-door election campaign ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, in Patna on October 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

With only 10 days to go for the first phase of Bihar polls on October 28, the Congress is firming up its plans to have physical rallies, a senior leader said on Monday.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to kick off his Bihar campaign on October 23, at a joint rally with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at Hisua Assembly constituency in Nawada district, where Congress’s Neetu Singh is the candidate.

On the same day, he will hold a public meeting at Kahalgaon in the Bhagalpur district, said a source.

Mr. Gandhi will be campaigning for the grand alliance candidates at two physical rallies in each of the three phases. Both the Congress and RJD, said a source, were trying to work out other joint rallies as well for the next two phases.

The Congress party's list of 30 star campaigners also includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra apart from senior leaders and Chief Ministers of Congress ruled States.

Ms. Vadra’s campaign plans are not yet known.

The Congress has stationed party general secretary Randeep Surjewala, a close aide of Mr. Gandhi, to oversee the management of the party’s Bihar campaign as the head of the Election Management and Co-ordination Committee.

The move is seen as an attempt to bypass the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, following allegations of irregularities in ticket distribution and selection of party candidates.

