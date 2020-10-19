Bihar

Bihar Assembly election | Voters appear divided in the State

Migrant labourers return on foot to their homes in Saharsa, Bihar from Mugalsarai in Uttar Pradesh. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Mrityunjay Kumar worked as a tailor at a small boutique in Noida when a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was announced. He found himself without a job and far from his home in the Mahmudpur village in Jehanabad district of Bihar. Like many whose travails were documented in visually searing images, he first tried to arrange a bus that would take him home, and later took a truck ride to Ghaziabad Railway Station, where he had been told that a train would take him to Patna.

Also read: Bihar Assembly elections | EC’s distancing norms go for a toss during campaign

“I waited 25 hours without decent food or drink at the station for the train, and finally made it home,” he told The Hindu outside his semi-pucca home. “Here, I was put into quarantine for 14 days in the village school,” he said, adding that he was waiting to leave, but saw no prospect of work very soon. The election season has caught him in the raw, and he questions the need for it right now. “If the polling booth does not have adequate protection, I will not cast my vote. The fear of corona led to the lockdown and forced me into all sorts of hardships, and now the government thinks nothing of holding polls in such a situation. They have stopped schools, colleges, festivals but elections must go on?” he asks, his anger at the Bihar government quite obvious.

He is reluctant to talk politics, but admits that the anger and despair of migrant workers from Bihar will be reflected in the Assembly polls. “Jaise bazaar, gaadi ghoda par asar pada, waise chunaav par bhi asar dikhega (just as the pandemic affected markets, transportation, it will affect the polls),” he says.

Also read: Bihar Assembly elections | I cannot wish that Chirag Paswan is a victor, says Devendra Fadnavis

His point is supported by Saurav Kumar, a taxi driver from Mumbai, whom this correspondent met in Patna. Currently without a job and hailing from Paharpur village near Gaya, he says he will return to Mumbai once things are better there. He too squarely blames the State government for the plight of workers from Bihar, especially a statement by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on why migrants should not return to Bihar and spend the lockdown in the host States. “He should have spoken to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat, ensured our welfare,” he says. Mr. Saurav Kumar is a traditional Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supporter and intends to vote for the Mahagathbandhan (“grand alliance”) candidate.

Mr. Saurav Kumar, however, does not speak for all migrant workers who moved back, not even for some others in his own village. Ramadhar Singh was on a visit home during the “Phagwa” (March) holiday just before the lockdown was announced, so he escaped the exodus. His view is that the events following the lockdown were triggered by the mahamari (pandemic) rather than individual governments. “Yeh toh mahamari ka dosh hai, isme Nitish Kumar ka kya dosh hai? (in a pandemic, how fair is it to blame Nitish?),” he queries.

Ranjit Kumar, who worked as construction worker in Prayagraj, moved back to Lodhipur village again in Jehanabad during “Unlock 3”, when he finally got some transport back to Bihar. Currently unemployed, he says that he will be voting in these polls and for electing back Nitish Kumar as he says that nothing he has seen of the alternative has been encouraging a shift in choice.

Also read: Bihar Assembly election | Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA, there is no credible alternative: Bashishtha Narayan Singh

Every election hangs between the two points of mahaul (atmosphere) and samikaran (voter block equations), goes the popular wisdom on polls in Bihar. While hurt feelings exist among people, older voting loyalties haven’t completely evaporated. Very clearly, therefore, seven months after lockdown, opinion is still divided, and the election, considered a one-sided affair even a few weeks ago, is not a sure thing any more.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly election | Nitish Kumar is the face of the NDA, there is no credible alternative: Bashishtha Narayan Singh

LJP will win more seats than JD(U) in Bihar polls: Chirag

Bihar Assembly polls | 2 big issues that put Nitish Kumar down in 4 places

Bihar Assembly elections | Nitish, Sushil Modi launch joint poll campaign; hit out at Lalu

Bihar Assembly elections | I cannot wish that Chirag Paswan is a victor, says Devendra Fadnavis

Bihar Assembly elections | EC’s distancing norms go for a toss during campaign

Bihar Assembly elections | Anyone could be Bihar CM, Dy. CM but not Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi, says Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia

Follow Biden’s pledge, Chidambaram tells Indian voters

Chirag Paswan | In a race to be kingmaker

Bihar Assembly elections | Our main concern was to consolidate anti-BJP vote, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

Bihar Assembly elections | Grand Alliance promises jobs to youths, end farm laws if voted to power

Bihar Assembly elections | We will see a BJP-LJP government, says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Assembly elections | The din in Dinara is about BJP-LJP undercurrents in this election

Bihar Assembly elections | JD(U) banks on its past record against LJP

Bihar Assembly elections | Mahagathbandhan releases joint list for all seats

Bihar Assembly elections | Tejashwi ready to contest from Nitish home turf Nalanda

Bihar Assembly elections | Yet again, parties across the spectrum field Bihar’s 'bahubalis'

Bihar Assembly elections | Narendra Modi to address around 12 rallies

Bihar Assembly elections | Opposition merely reacting to NDA’s agendas: Kanhaiya Kumar

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 6:48:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/bihar-assembly/bihar-assembly-election-voters-appear-divided-in-the-state/article32893282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY