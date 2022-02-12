Assembly polls: ECI allows padayatras, reduces campaign ban period

According to the poll panel, election campaign can now be conducted between 6 am and 10 pm instead of earlier 8 am to 8 pm.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday relaxed COVID-19-induced restrictions on the assembly poll campaign in five states, allowing padayatras with a limited number of people and reducing the campaign ban period.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases, the poll panel had imposed a ban on physical rallies, roadshows and padayatras when it announced the poll schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8.

The commission has been reviewing the pandemic situation periodically and allowing some relaxations.