Sonowal files nomination from Majuli

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP’s key candidate, filed his nomination papers from the Majuli Assembly seat on Tuesday. He is seeking election from the ‘island’ constituency for the second time.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, party’s chief poll strategist, ally AGP president Atul Bora and Union Minister Jitender Singh accompanied him to the office of Majuli’s Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi.

His main opponent will be former Congress Minister Rajib Lochan Pegu, who represented Majuli for three consecutive terms from 2001 until 2016.