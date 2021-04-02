Assam

Assam Assembly polls | BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma barred from campaign for 48 hours

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday barred the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interactions with the media in connection with the ongoing elections for 48 hours.

The EC issued the order with respect to a complaint lodged by the Congress Party on March 30, alleging that Mr. Sarma had threatened Hagrama Mohilary, chairman of the Bodoland People’s Front and the Congress alliance partner, of sending him to jail by misusing the National Investigation Agency.

“The Commission hereby strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP leader and star campaigner,” said the EC.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Commission had earlier examined the full transcript of Mr. Sarma’s impugned statement and held that it was prima facie in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The EC also issued a notice to the BJP leader seeking his response.

Mr. Sarma submitted his reply denying the allegations. However, the Commission did not find the explanation satisfactory.

