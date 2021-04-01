Assam

Assam Assembly elections | EC notice to BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma

BJP leader and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election campaign rally for the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Katigora in Assam’s Cachar district, Saturday, March 27, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Election Commission has issued a notice to BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on allegations that he threatened Hagrama Mohilary, chairman of Congress alliance partner Bodoland People’s Front, that he would go to jail after a probe by the National Investigation Agency.

Mr. Sarma has been directed to furnish his response by 5 p.m. on April 2. The Commission, in its order, said it was prima facie of the view that he had violated the Model Code of Conduct provisions.

The action has been taken on a complaint from the Congress on March 30, alleging that by issuing the threat, Mr. Sarma had also attempted to discourage people from voting for the Congress alliance, including Mr. Mohilary’s party. The party also attached a newspaper clipping to back the charges.

The commission had asked for a full transcript of Mr. Sarma’s impugned statement from the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, and examined it before issuing the notice.

