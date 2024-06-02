Watch: Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2024 | Key winners and losers

The BJP on June 2 returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured a majority by winning 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly, according to Election Commission data.

ARUNACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024 LIVE ELECTION UPDATES

Counting of votes concluded in the 50 seats for which elections were held in the northeastern State on April 19. The rest 10 seats were won by the saffron party uncontested. Of the 50 seats, the BJP won 36 Assembly seats.

Production: Yuvasree S