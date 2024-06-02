GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP returns to power in Arunachal, secures 33 seats in 60-member Assembly

Counting of votes is underway for 50 seats for which elections were held in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19

Published - June 02, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time on June 2, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time on June 2, 2024. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on June 2 returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured majority by winning 33 seats in the 60-member Assembly, Election Commission officials said.

Track Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2024 LIVE updates here

Counting of votes is underway for 50 seats for which elections were held in the northeastern State on April 19. The rest 10 seats were won by the saffron party uncontested.

Of the 50 seats, the BJP has won 23 and is leading in 12 others.

