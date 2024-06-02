BJP returns to power in Arunachal, secures 33 seats in 60-member Assembly

The BJP on June 2 returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party secured majority by winning 33 seats in the 60-member Assembly, Election Commission officials said.

Counting of votes is underway for 50 seats for which elections were held in the northeastern State on April 19. The rest 10 seats were won by the saffron party uncontested.

Of the 50 seats, the BJP has won 23 and is leading in 12 others.