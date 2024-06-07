GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NPP to support Pema Khandu government in Arunachal Pradesh

The NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, which is an ally of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), will extend support to the Pema Khandu government, said party leader Thangwang Wangham

Updated - June 07, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 12:44 pm IST - Itanagar

Updated - June 07, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 12:44 pm IST - Itanagar

PTI
Representational image of Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People Party’s chief Conrad Sangma with party supporters

Representational image of Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People Party's chief Conrad Sangma with party supporters | Photo Credit: ANI

The National People's Party (NPP) will extend support to the Pema Khandu government in Arunachal Pradesh, a senior party leader said here on Friday.

NPP Arunachal Pradesh unit president Thangwang Wangham said the party has accepted the people's mandate in the recently held State Assembly elections.

The NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, which is an ally of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), will extend support to the Pema Khandu government, Mr. Wangham said.

ALSO READ | Trust in continuity: On the Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim results

"We accept the mandate given by the people," he said while assuring his party's commitment to keep the aspirations of the people alive in the State.

Mr. Wangham, who won the Longding-Pumao assembly seat, said the party has a clear vision for the State, region and the country.

"We have regional aspirations with a national outlook and will always work for the welfare of the people and development of the State," he said.

BJP’s victory march has begun from Land of Rising Sun: Pema Khandu

The NPP which contested in 20 seats in the April 19 State assembly elections won five seats.

Mr. Wangham outlined the party's focus on development, youth employment, healthcare, education, and combating the drug menace.

He emphasised the goal of creating a drug-free society by raising awareness among addicts about the consequences of narcotics.

"We will work for a drug-free society and will reach the addicts to make them aware of the ill effects of narcotics. Addicts should be given a second chance to lead a normal life," he said.

The ruling BJP had won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, while the NPP bagged 5, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won three, the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) won in two seats, Congress one seat and independent candidates won in three seats.

The BJP also won both the Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh, elections for which were held simultaneously with assembly polls in the State on April 19.

