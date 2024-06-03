BJP will keep working with greater vigour for Arunachal's growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 2, 2024, thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the BJP yet again and said the party will keep working with even greater vigour for the State's growth.

The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly and secured a majority, the Election Commission officials said.

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful State have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again," Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

"Our party will keep working with even greater vigour for the State's growth," he said.

Mr. Modi also appreciated the hard work of the "exceptional" BJP workers in Arunachal Pradesh through the election campaign.

"It is commendable how they went across the State and connected with the people," he said.