YSRCP Macherla MLA in trouble for ‘damaging’ EVMs

ECI orders Andhra Pradesh CEO that strict criminal action be taken against those responsible for the damages done to the EVMs at seven polling stations in Macherla Assembly constituency

Updated - May 22, 2024 08:01 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 11:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
A video grab of YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly damaging an EVM at a polling station on May 13.

A video grab of YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly damaging an EVM at a polling station on May 13. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 21 (Tuesday) ordered Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena that strict criminal action be taken against those responsible for the damages done to the EVMs at seven polling stations in Macherla Assembly constituency.

The name of YSRCP Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has been included in the list of accused after the web camera recording showed him damaging EVMs in the polling station 202. The video went viral on Tuesday evening.

The election authorities in Palnadu district have handed over the video footage gathered from all such polling stations to the police for investigation, Mr. Meena told The Hindu on May 21 (Tuesday).

The ECI has directed Mr. Meena to inform the DGP to take strict criminal action against all those persons involved in such incidents.

