YSRC gets closer to clean sweep in Kadapa district

YSR Congress Party has been steadily making progress towards sweeping all the ten assembly constituencies in Kadapa, the native district of the party founder President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy. The same trend is visible in the two parliamentary constituencies of Kadapa and Rajampet also.

Voters of this district in Rayalaseema heartland, which is always considered a bastion of Congress during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime and later a strong turf of Mr. Jagan, behaved on expected lines, right from the first round.

The TDP candidates in Kamalapuram and Jammalamadugu constituencies, viz., Putha Narasimha Reddy and P. Ramasubba Reddy initially showed a semblance of lead, only to be overtaken by the YSRC candidates P. Ravindranath Reddy and M. Sudheer Reddy respectively in the successive rounds. The TDP pinned serious hopes on Rajampet, Jammalamadugu and Rayachoti constituencies, but appears to be clearly trailing behind the YSR Congress in all the ten segments.

Similar trend is evident in the Kadapa and Rajampet Lok Sabha seats, where the YSR Congress candidates Y.S. Avinash Reddy and P.V. Midhun Reddy have established clear lead over their nearest TDP rivals C. Adinarayana Reddy and D.A. Satya Prabha respectively.