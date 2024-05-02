GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Y.S. Sharmila demands Jagan’s explanation on failure to provide jobs to youth

She also sought his explanation on his failure to bring pressure on the Centre for grant of Special Category Status despite having 22 MPs from his party in Parliament

May 02, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
File picture of Andhra Pradesh Congress chief and party’s candidate from Kadapa Y.S. Sharmila.

File picture of Andhra Pradesh Congress chief and party’s candidate from Kadapa Y.S. Sharmila. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on May 2 demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy answer her nine questions pertaining to his promises given to people of the State on provision of jobs for the youth.

Naidu and Jagan frittered away chance to develop the State, says Y.S. Sharmila

In an open letter addressed to Mr. Reddy, she reminded him of his promise to fill 2.3 lakh vacant posts in various government departments and said he should explain the details of the total number of jobs given in different departments.

Referring to the promise on release of the annual job calendar on January 1, she demanded to know what stopped his government from implementing the promise. She also sought his explanation on his failure to bring pressure on the Centre for grant of Special Category Status despite having 22 MPs from his party in Parliament and also on why not even a single post under Group-II was filled after issuing the notifications twice.

Ms. Sharmila said the posts of Professors and Assistant Professors in Universities across the State were not filled and that the Jagan government had also gone back on its promise to issue a ‘mega DSC’ to fill 23,000 teacher posts in the State and instead issued notification for only 6,000 posts.

She asked him if his government was not responsible for the growing unemployment rate which had touched 7.7% in the State and wanted him to tell the State who was responsible for youth migrating to other states in search of jobs.

“In the last elections, your party’s slogan was “job raavali ante Babu povaali (Chandrababu Naidu should go if you want jobs in State). Now, would you agree if people say that your government should make way for jobs to come,” she asked and questioned why skill development training centres in the State stopped operating.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.