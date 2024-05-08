Yarlagadda to campaign for NDA in A.P.

May 08, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

National president of Viswa Hindi Parishad Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmiprasad on Tuesday said the organisation would extend its full support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections.

In a statement, Mr. Lakshmiprasad said a resolution to this effect was adopted at the national executive committee meeting of the Parishad, and that he would canvass for NDA candidates in Vijayawada West, Kaikaluru and Undi Assembly constituencies and Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary constituency on Thursday. On Friday, he would go around Anakapalle and later, he would visit Dharmavaram and Rajampet areas.