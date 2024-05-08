GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Yarlagadda to campaign for NDA in A.P.

May 08, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

National president of Viswa Hindi Parishad Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmiprasad on Tuesday said the organisation would extend its full support to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the elections.

In a statement, Mr. Lakshmiprasad said a resolution to this effect was adopted at the national executive committee meeting of the Parishad, and that he would canvass for NDA candidates in Vijayawada West, Kaikaluru and Undi Assembly constituencies and Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary constituency on Thursday. On Friday, he would go around Anakapalle and later, he would visit Dharmavaram and Rajampet areas.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.