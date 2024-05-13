GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Voters laud services of NCC, NSS cadets and police personnel at polling stations

Updated - May 14, 2024 08:13 am IST

Published - May 13, 2024 11:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
A police personnel helping an old woman on a wheel-chair at a polling station in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Monday.

A police personnel helping an old woman on a wheel-chair at a polling station in Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The voters praised the services rendered by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) and the police personnel at the polling stations on May 13 (Monday).

The NCC and NSS students helped the police regulate the queue lines at the polling booths as the voters waited for their turn. Students of various colleges who were deployed for election duties at polling stations supplied water to the voters waiting in queues and helped them cast their votes.

“I was suffering from paralysis and reached the polling station in an auto. A girl, who was NSS volunteer, took me to the polling booth,” said Suryakantam, a senior citizen.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that 1,300 NCC and NSS cadets were deployed at the polling stations in the district.

“The police asked me to sit in a chair at the booth. Later, a constable accompanied me to the polling booth,” said a physically handicapped person.

“The NSS and the NCC cadets helped us a lot. Some voters came to the polling station without an attendant. The NCC students took them to the EVMs and assisted them,” said a polling officer.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi appreciated the NCC students who were helping the voters.

“We have learned about the polling process and the problems of senior citizens waiting in the queue lines. I thank the election authorities and the District Election Officer for giving us the opportunity to serve th people,” said Sri Lakshmi, an NCC volunteer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.