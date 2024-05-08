GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati agog over Naidu, Pawan roadshow

May 08, 2024 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan during a roadshow. File photo ANI

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan during a roadshow. File photo ANI | Photo Credit: ANI

The 1-km stretch between Sri Krishnadevaraya Junction (Leela Mahal Circle) and the busy Nalugukalla Mandapam centre in the heart of Tirupati saw crowds pouring in from evening for a joint public address of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

The bylanes along the road also remained packed right from 6 p.m., with an air of excitement palpable among the crowd as they waited for the duo to arrive.

The roadshow finally began an hour behind schedule, as Mr. Naidu wrapped up an engagement in Punganur. The leaders cheerfully waved to the enthusiastic crowd throughout the roadshow.

However, the prominent junction witnessed power cuts for a couple of times, plunging the entire area into darkness. Leaders of the two parties called it a ‘deliberate attempt’ to create panic among the cadres.

Two more corporators M. Narayana and Gopal Yadav joined the JSP earlier in the day. With this, the number of corporators representing Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), who had quit the ruling YSRCP, has touched six.

In his address, Mr. Pawan Kalyan accused TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of amassing wealth during his tenure. “If the YSRCP offers you cash in lieu of votes, accept the money but make sure you deposit it in the ‘Srivari Hundi’. Do not hold on to the money as it is ill-gotten wealth,” he said, adding that the NDA would “undo the injustice done to the constituency after coming to power”.

Similarly, Mr. Naidu called upon the Tirupati voters to keep ‘thieves’ away from the temple city to protect its sanctity. Recalling his association with the constituency since his birth and his education at SV University, he said he would never allow the place to be spoiled by ‘unruly’ politicians.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party / Jana Sena Party / Bharatiya Janata Party

