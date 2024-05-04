Time to end ‘atrocious’ rule of YSR Congress Party, says Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

May 04, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the formation of TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance government was a certainty but he would not guess its margin of victory and that the time was ripe to end the atrocious rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The alliance was necessitated by the need to consolidate the anti-YSRCP votes and it became a reality, when the TDP was going through tough times, notwithstanding doubts and suspicions about its agenda, he observed.

Addressing a public meeting at Gudivada on Saturday, Mr. Kalyan said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was sent to jail in cases that were foisted on him and similar injustice could be meted to anyone if the YSRCP was re-elected, hence the need to replace it (YSRCP) with the TDP and its allies which were committed to get Andhra Pradesh (AP) back on its feet. He asserted that the fear of YSRCP retaining power was lurking among the people as its leaders were not bothered about development and welfare, rather, they indulged in corruption and treated the State as their fiefdom.

Intimidation of those questioning the government’s policy decision has become. The local MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) was a good man but he had little concern for the problems faced by the people and Gudivada town remained underdeveloped during his reign. Aquaculture business in the constituency was in crisis, people were facing severe drinking water problems and there were many issues to be sorted out but the MLA had been careless all these years, the JSP chief alleged.

Health university issue

Mr. Kalyan said Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had showed disrespect to N.T. Rama Rao by changing the name of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada as YSR University of Health Sciences for no valid reason. It was not that Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy did not deserve to be honoured but the point that many great people were born in the State before him (YSR) should be remembered.

He said he was personally not scared of Mr. Jagan but it was unfortunate to have a leader who had 30 - plus pending criminal cases and been out on bail for more than five years as the Chief Minister. Giving him a second chance would spell doom for the State. the JSP chief added. Machilipatnam Lok Sabha candidate Vallabhaneni Balashowry (JSP), Venigandla Ramu, TDP candidate in Gudivada Assembly segment, and other leaders took part in the campaign.