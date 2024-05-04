GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Time to end ‘atrocious’ rule of YSR Congress Party, says Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

JSP entered into alliance with the TDP to consolidate anti-YSRCP votes, he says

May 04, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan during election campaign at Gudivada on Saturday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan during election campaign at Gudivada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the formation of TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance government was a certainty but he would not guess its margin of victory and that the time was ripe to end the atrocious rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). 

The alliance was necessitated by the need to consolidate the anti-YSRCP votes and it became a reality, when the TDP was going through tough times, notwithstanding doubts and suspicions about its agenda, he observed. 

Addressing a public meeting at Gudivada on Saturday, Mr. Kalyan said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was sent to jail in cases that were foisted on him and similar injustice could be meted to anyone if the YSRCP was re-elected, hence the need to replace it (YSRCP) with the TDP and its allies which were committed to get Andhra Pradesh (AP) back on its feet.  He asserted that the fear of YSRCP retaining power was lurking among the people as its leaders were not bothered about development and welfare, rather, they indulged in corruption and treated the State as their fiefdom.

Intimidation of those questioning the government’s policy decision has become.  The local MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) was a good man but he had little concern for the problems faced by the people and Gudivada town remained underdeveloped during his reign. Aquaculture business in the constituency was in crisis, people were facing severe drinking water problems and there were many issues to be sorted out but the MLA had been careless all these years, the JSP chief alleged.

Health university issue

Mr. Kalyan said Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had showed disrespect to N.T. Rama Rao by changing the name of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada as YSR University of Health Sciences for no valid reason. It was not that Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy did not deserve to be honoured but the point that many great people were born in the State before him (YSR) should be remembered. 

He said he was personally not scared of Mr. Jagan but it was unfortunate to have a leader who had 30 - plus pending criminal cases and been out on bail for more than five years as the Chief Minister. Giving him a second chance would spell doom for the State. the JSP chief added. Machilipatnam Lok Sabha candidate Vallabhaneni Balashowry (JSP), Venigandla Ramu, TDP candidate in Gudivada Assembly segment, and other leaders took part in the campaign.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.