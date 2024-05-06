Think about development done by YSRCP before exercising franchise, Jagan appeals to voters in Andhra Pradesh

May 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated May 07, 2024 09:51 am IST - GUNTUR

Appealing to the voters to think about the development done in Andhra Pradesh during the five-year tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) before exercising their franchise this elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that his party needs to be elected again to ensure the continuation of the welfare schemes.

“The seeds of development shown by the YSRCP government in every village, town and city across the State will grow into mighty trees in the next 15 years,” observed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a public meeting in Repalle Assembly constituency in Bapatla district on May 6 (Monday).

“All welfare schemes will continue if the people elect the YSRCPagain and every house will reap the benefits. If the people vote in favour of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance it will be the end of all welfare schemes,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Trusting TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would mean to get cheated again”.

Listing out the welfare schemes introduced by his government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the farmers had benefited immensely from the initiatives including Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), adding that the YSRCP government had introduced welfare schemes for all sections of the society.

“Benefit of ₹25 lakh under Aarogya Sri scheme and initiatives such as family doctor, village clinic and Aarogya Suraksha have brought revolutionary changes in public health sector,” he said and mentioned other welfare schemes such as village and ward secretariat system, digital library, Disha app among others.

Mr. Jagan Mohahn Reddy asked the voters what good the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had done for the state during his 14-years tenure as the Chief Minister. “The people in the State will never trust Mr. Naidu,” he said.

Referring to the tenure of the NDA government in the State between 2014 and 2019, he alleged that it had failed to honour the promises made in their poll manifesto such as waiver of farm loans and providing unemployment allowance among others.

The Chief Minister alleged that the feasibility of implementing the promises made in the manifesto of the NDA for the 2024 elections including the ‘Super Six’ schemes appeared bleak.

YSRCP Bapatla MP candidate Nandigam Suresh, Repalle Assembly candidate Evuru Ganesh and others accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also took part in another public meeting in Macherla Assembly constituency of Palnadu district and sought votes for the YSRCP MLA candidate Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate Anil Kumar Yadav.