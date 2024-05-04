GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP-JSP spreading falsehood against Land Titling Act, says Jagan

The Act will ensure that there are no land disputes and farmers get absolute right over their lands, says CM

May 04, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:56 am IST - HINDUPUR (Sri Sathya Sai district)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting at Hindupur of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a public meeting at Hindupur of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that it was Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu along with his men who prevented pensions from reaching the elderly beneficiaries.

“Seeing the elderly people cursing him (Naidu), he is conveniently pushing the blame on the YSR Congress Party government,” he said at an election meeting at Hindupur of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday.

Terming the statements of the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party leaders against the AP Land Titling Act as “lies,” the Chief Minister said that the opposition parties were spreading falsehood against the Act. “Chandrababu Naidu should know about this Act, which when implemented will become a big reform,” he claimed. 

“When it is implemented, there will be no land disputes. There is no need to go around the authorities. The Land Titling Act is a guarantee given by the government to give the farmers absolute rights over the land,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained. He said that to protect the lands, the Statewide survey should be completed. “The survey is being done for the farmers. We are updating the records by setting the boundaries and giving the right document to farmers,” he said.

Another false propaganda of the TDP-Jana Sena combine was that the physical documents would not be given to the landholders. “I appeal to the people not to believe this and get fooled,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / political campaigns

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.