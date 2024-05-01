GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP-JSP manifesto failed to cut ice with people, says YSRCP Proddatur MLA

The BJP chose to keep away from the joint manifesto as it is apprehensive of the feasibility of its implementation, says Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy

May 01, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated May 02, 2024 07:39 am IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy during his election campaign recently in Proddatur constituency of Kadapa district.

YSRCP MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy during his election campaign recently in Proddatur constituency of Kadapa district. | Photo Credit: File photo

Two-time MLA of Proddatur Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy has described the joint election manifesto of the TDP and the JSP as a ‘soothing lie’ in sharp contrast to the YSR that of the YSRCP, which he said symbolises ‘stark truthfulness’.

“The joint manifesto of the TDP and JSP has failed to cut ice with the voters who have not only seen credibility in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year tenure but also believe in his honesty in delivering on the promises,” Mr. Sivaprasad Reddy told the media at his office here on May 1 (Wednesday).

The MLA, who is eyeing a hat-trick this election, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the alliance partner of TDP and JSP, had “overtly kept itself away” from the joint manifesto for its leaders were apprehensive of the feasibility of its implementation.

Interacting with the voters in a residential colony, he sought to know if they would support the YSRCP government which introduced a slew of welfare schemes or fall for the ‘absurd and unrealistic’ assurances heaped by the TDP.

Accusing the TDP of deliberately spreading misinformation against the YSRCP government, Mr. Sivaprasad Reddy said the voters would teach the TDP a lesson in the elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Tirupati / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.