TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu promised to field me in Pithapuram if Pawan Kalyan decides to contest from Kakinada Lok Sabha seat: TDP aspirant Varma

Speaking to The Hindu, constituency in-charge Varma has said: “I have promised Mr. Naidu to extend my support for the victory of Pawan Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

March 20, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Pithapuram Assembly constituency in-charge S. V. S. N. Varma on March 20 claimed that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu promised to field him from Pithapuram Assembly if Jana Sena Supremo K. Pawan Kalyan decides to contest from Kakinada Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Varma has said: “I have promised Mr. Naidu to extend my support for the victory of Mr. Kalyan in the Pithapuram Assembly constituency. In return, Mr. Naidu promised me to field me from Pithapuram if Mr. Pawan contests from Kakinada Lok Sabha”.

“The TDP cadre has already began the election campaign for the victory of Mr. Kalyan in Pithapuram. We have decided not to allow anyone else to contest from Pithapuram as part of the Jana Sena-TDP-BJP alliance”, said Mr. Varma.

Mr. Varma had launched non cooperation for Mr. Kalyan when the latter announced to contest from Pithapuram Assembly constituency. Later, Mr. Varma was convinced by Mr. Naidu.

On March 19, Mr. Kalyan has revealed that he was advised by some top leaders to contest as Memeber of Parliament, precisely from Kakinada Lok Sabha. Same day, Mr. Kalyan put an end for the speculation on the Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate by announcing Tangella Uday Srinivas as the candidate to be fielded in the Kakinada Lok Sabha segment.

Mr. Varma has prepared the ground to contest from Pithapuram if Mr. Kalyan changes his mind to contest from the Kakinada Lok Sabha.

