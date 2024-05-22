Poll violence: TDP delegation urges DGP to take prompt action against YSRCP leaders

TDP candidate from Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, party Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah and leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on May 22 (Wednesday) submitted a memorandum to Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta, requesting him to take prompt and appropriate action against MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his supporters in the poll-related violence cases reported from the constituency on May 13.

The TDP leaders also alleged that the YSRCP MLA resorted to violence allegedly in connivance with some police officers.

The TDP leaders cited the attack on Namburu Seshagiri Rao who tried to stop the MLA after he damaged an EVM, a vicious attack on the residents of a colony in Macherla town by the MLA and his henchmen, and the assault of TDP activists at Karempudi as instances that warrant the registering of cases under Section 307 of the IPC.

The TDP delegation also appealed to the DGP to take urgent steps for the arrest of MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his son Mohit Reddy for “orchestrating the murderous attack” on TDP candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Maniprasad (Nani) in Chandragiri, restrain the police from taking coercive action against TDP candidate from Tadipatri Assembly constituency J.C. Ashmit Reddy and his family, take action against the supporters of Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy for “attacking TDP activists” in Sarvepalli constituency, withdraw the cases booked against BJP candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Reddy and media personnel in Visakhapatnam North constituency.

They also appealed to the DGP to initiate proceedings against Minister Ambati Rambabu, P. Anil Kumar Yadav, Kasu Mahesh Reddy and other YSRCP leaders who “orchestrated violence” in Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency.