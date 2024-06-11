GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Pawan Kalyan elected as Jana Sena Party floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Published - June 11, 2024 11:26 am IST - Amaravati

PTI
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan with party MLAs after being elected as the party’s floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday, June 11, 2024,.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan with party MLAs after being elected as the party’s floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday, June 11, 2024,. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Jana Sena Party MLAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, elected party chief Pawan Kalyan as the floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Also read: With 100% strike rate, Jana Sena Party achieves unprecedented feat in Andhra Pradesh

The move came ahead of NDA legislators’ meeting to elect TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the House.

Janasena Tenali legislator N Manohar proposed Pawan Kalyan's name as the floor leader in the Assembly, which was unanimously supported by other members, the party sources said.

Janasena has 21 legislators in the 175-member House.

NDA won a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh with a majority of 164 Assembly seats (TDP-135, Janasena-21 and BJP-8).

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.