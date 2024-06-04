Finally, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan makes it to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has finally made it to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly as he won Pithapuram Assembly constituency with a margin of more than 70,000 votes.

The JSP president faced a humiliating defeat in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka constituencies from where he contested in 20219 elections.

His victory came as a sweet revenge over the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which resorted to a barrage of criticism against him all these years and did not spare his family.

It is also the JSP’s best foot forward in the electoral performance. This is because the party has won all the 21 Assembly constituencies and both Kakinada and Machilipatnam Lok Sabha (LS) seats it contested from.

It has been an arduous journey for the JSP since its formation in March 2014, when Mr,. Pawan Kalyan extended outside support to the TDP and the BJP in 2014. The JSP could win only one Assembly seat (Razole) in 2019 and the winner, Rapaka Vara Prasad, later joined the YSRCP, reducing the JSP’s tally in the Assembly to zero.