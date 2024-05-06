Neglect of ‘Haj House’ near Kadapa airport upsets Muslims in Rayalaseema region

May 06, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated May 07, 2024 09:56 am IST - KADAPA

‘Haj House’, a new edifice built on the outskirts of Kadapa city, stands as a symbol of neglect for the last five years, making the numerically-strong Muslims minorities of Rayalaseema region seethe silently with anger.

Located close to Kadapa airport, the building was actually meant to become a one-stop facility for immigration and embarkation activities of Haj pilgrims of the region, who otherwise would have to travel to Hyderabad, Chennai or Bengaluru (Haj House in Vijayawada was opened later). The ₹23 crore-project was started during the TDP regime in 2016.

Barring finishing touches worth ₹5 crore, the building was almost ready when it was formally inaugurated in 2019 by the then Minorities Welfare Minister N.Md. Farooq. Even prayers were held at the mosque built for Haj pilgrims within the complex, thus formalising the arrangement.

After the change of guard, not much attention was paid to the building. When COVID-19 struck in 2020, the facility was put to use as a quarantine centre. Surprisingly, the building witnessed not a single case of death even when the COVID-19 second wave peaked.

Several representations submitted to the government to open the ‘Haj House’ fell on deaf ears. As the government looked the other way, the area turned into a den for ‘anti-social activities’.

Surprisingly, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, who holds the minority welfare portfolio and also represents Kadapa district, preferred to remain indifferent to the idea. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed with the Congress, the TDP and other socio-religious organisations made several fervent appeals, but to no avail.

“Our leaders deliberately ignored this facility to avoid giving credit to the previous regime. Governance is a continuous process. Political leaders do not spend for such projects from their pockets,” said Pathan Mohammad Ali Khan, State Vice-Chairman (Minority department) of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), recalling his futile efforts to convince the Minister.

While stating that Mr. Amzath Basha would incur the wrath of the community, Mr. Khan insisted that the Congress would inaugurate the facility after coming to power.

Similarly, the TDP flays the YSRCP government for wasting people’s money for petty political gains and exudes confidence of putting the building to use within two months.

“The building was planned, constructed and even inaugurated during our regime, but our successor failed to put it to use, fearing that it might project our president Chandrababu Naidu as a ‘pro-minority’ leader”, avers the TDP State vice-president V.S. Ameer Babu, hailing from Kadapa.

The building has suddenly gained prominence among Muslim voters ahead of the general elections.