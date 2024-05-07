GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDA will win 160 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, says Naidu

The development of Andhra Pradesh has suffered a setback due to the ‘destructive policies’ of the YSRCP government, says the TDP national president

May 07, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Praja Galam public meeting at Ugginapalem in Anakapalli district on May 6. 2024.  

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Praja Galam public meeting at Ugginapalem in Anakapalli district on May 6. 2024.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Alleging that the development of State has suffered a setback due to the “destructive policies” of the YSRCP government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrabau Naidu has exhorted the voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing a public meeting at Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam on May 6 (Monday), Mr. Naidu expressed confidence that the NDA would win 160 of the 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement made earlier at the meeting, the TDP chief said that the ‘double engine sarkar’ would take India from the present fifth place to the thrid in the World GDP rankings in the next five years.

Mr. Naidu said that his and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan’s dream was to achieve ‘Vikasit Andhra Pradesh’ by 2047. “The NDA, if elected to power, will check crimes, build capital at Amaravati, complete the Polavaram and Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi projects, apart from protecting the Telugu language and culture,” he said.

Mr. Naidu ridiculed Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over the A.P. Land Titling Act and for the land documents carrying the photo of the Chief Minister. Describing the YSRCP leaders as the “traitors of North Andhra”, he alleged that YSRCP had looted Visakhapatnam.

The activists of TDP, JSP and BJP during the Praja Galam meeting at Ugginapalem in Anakapalli district on May 6, 2024

The activists of TDP, JSP and BJP during the Praja Galam meeting at Ugginapalem in Anakapalli district on May 6, 2024 | Photo Credit: V. Raju

He said that the TDP, during its tenure, had spent ₹2,500 crore on development in the North Andhra region, while the YSRCP government had spent ₹500 crore only for the purpose in the last five years.

“The TDP has promoted leaders from North Andhra region such as Yerran Naidu, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Pratibha Bharathi, while the YSRCP thrust outsiders such as V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Y.V. Subba Reddy upon the region.

Mr. Naidu reiterated the promises on a ‘Mega DSC’, issuing job calendars and creation of 20 lakh jobs in five years.

Describing the elections as a battle between ‘dharmam’ and ‘adharmam’ (justice and injustice), Mr. Naidu introduced the NDA candidates from north Andhra to the crowd.

