GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NDA is a bunch of powermongers, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

The dual talk of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu stands exposed, he says

Published - May 10, 2024 01:32 am IST - RAJAMPETA (ANNAMAYYA DISTRICT)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in an election meeting at Rajampeta in Annamayya district on May 9, 2024.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in an election meeting at Rajampeta in Annamayya district on May 9, 2024.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were resorting to “dual talk” on Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

They had censured him (Mr. Naidu) as the “most corrupt politician in the 2019 elections but heaped encomiums on him in 2024,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Addressing the election meeting at Railway Kodur Road junction, near Rajampeta of Annamayya district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was a bunch of powermongers, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) always stood for the welfare of the downtrodden sections.

“It is ridiculous that Mr. Naidu is bringing Mr. Modi, Mr. Amit Shah, and ‘dattaputrudu’ (referring to Pawan Kalyan) for campaigning. Mr. Modi and Mr. Amit Shah are speaking what Mr. Naidu wants them to speak. With the two leaders coming for public meetings, the people of Andhra Pradesh hoped that they would announce special category status, but nothing of that sort took place,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Referring to the English medium education during the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the NDA leaders opposed the move, as their objective was to see that only the children of the rich sections studied in English medium schools.

Speaking extensively on the DBT schemes, the Chief Minister said that if the NDA comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, it would only lead to termination of all the existing welfare schemes.

Referring to the local issues, Mr. Jagan said that if the YSRCP wins again, Rajampeta would get a university and a medical college.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.