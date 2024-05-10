NDA is a bunch of powermongers, alleges Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were resorting to “dual talk” on Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

They had censured him (Mr. Naidu) as the “most corrupt politician in the 2019 elections but heaped encomiums on him in 2024,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Addressing the election meeting at Railway Kodur Road junction, near Rajampeta of Annamayya district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was a bunch of powermongers, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) always stood for the welfare of the downtrodden sections.

“It is ridiculous that Mr. Naidu is bringing Mr. Modi, Mr. Amit Shah, and ‘dattaputrudu’ (referring to Pawan Kalyan) for campaigning. Mr. Modi and Mr. Amit Shah are speaking what Mr. Naidu wants them to speak. With the two leaders coming for public meetings, the people of Andhra Pradesh hoped that they would announce special category status, but nothing of that sort took place,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Referring to the English medium education during the YSRCP government, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that the NDA leaders opposed the move, as their objective was to see that only the children of the rich sections studied in English medium schools.

Speaking extensively on the DBT schemes, the Chief Minister said that if the NDA comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, it would only lead to termination of all the existing welfare schemes.

Referring to the local issues, Mr. Jagan said that if the YSRCP wins again, Rajampeta would get a university and a medical college.