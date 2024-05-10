GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naidu promises to develop IT sector in Vizag, create at least 3 lakh jobs

The YSRCP government increased power tariffs, bus fares, property tax, and garbage collection charges, making it tough for the people, says the TDP national president

Published - May 10, 2024 12:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting at Seethampeta in Visakhapatnam on May 9, 2024. TDP Visakhapatnam MP candidate M. Sribharat and BJP North MLA candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju are also seen.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting at Seethampeta in Visakhapatnam on May 9, 2024. TDP Visakhapatnam MP candidate M. Sribharat and BJP North MLA candidate P. Vishnu Kumar Raju are also seen. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will develop IT sector in the city along the line of Hyderabad and generate at least three lakh jobs in the next five years.

The alliance, if voted to power, will end the ganja menace and make the city more aspirational, said Mr. Naidu while addressing a Praja Galam public during at Seethampeta on May 9 (Thursday). He addressed the meeting despite rain.

Mr. Naidu said that the TDP had brought in investments to the city, while the YSRCP government sent back investors such LuLu Group which otherwise could have generated a lot of employment.

“The YSRCP, which promised liquor prohibition, introduced cheap liquor and doubled the prices, which encouraged people to consume ganja and drugs. They also made sure that ganja was available everywhere. The YSRCP government encouraged rowdyism, while prime lands were encroached upon by the ruling party leaders,” he said and criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for spending ₹500 crore on the construction of a building by destroying the Rushikonda Hill.

The TDP national president said the YSRCP government had increased power tariffs, bus fares, property tax, and garbage collection charges, making it tough for the people. He appealed to the people to vote for good governance.

Mr. Naidu promised the completion of Polavaram project and Sujala Sravanthi to meet the water needs of Visakhapatnam district. “The NDA will make Vizag a pollution-free city. The long-pending 60-feet road from the ASR statue to the NSTL will be completed, while amenities will be provided to the people living in the hilly areas,” he said.

Mr. Naidu claimed that around 70% to 80% of the government employees including police personnel voted in favour of the NDA. “For the first time, more than 90% of the employees on poll duty exercised their franchise through postal ballot. The government employees want to get rid of the YSRCP government as they faced the worst in the last five years. ,” he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.