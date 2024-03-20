GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MLC’s plea to defer DSC exams in view of elections in Andhra

K.S. Lakshmana Rao has appealed to the State Chief Electoral Officer to postpone the District Selection Committee exams scheduled to start from March 30

March 20, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from Krishna and Guntur Graduates’ Constituency, K.S. Lakshmana Rao, has appealed to the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena to postpone the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams, scheduled to start from March 30, in view of the forthcoming general elections.

In a representation made to the CEO, the MLC said the election campaign by political parties would be in full swing from March 30 to April 30, causing inconvenience to candidates preparing for the DSC examinations.

He said the election process would also disrupt the exam preparation of the thousands of existing teachers who are appearing for the DSC examinations. For instance, many Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) are writing the exam for School Assistant posts. Many among these teachers will have to participate in the spot valuation of the answer scripts of the SSC board exams, and attend election duties.

Moreover, he said that conduct of the DSC exams in quick succession to the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) leaves little time for the candidates to prepare well for the coming exams, and reiterated his plea to postpone the teacher recruitment exam through DSC.

