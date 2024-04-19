GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Let TDP flag alone flutter aloft, Bhuvaneswari tells Kuppam voters

Vote is our weapon and let us use it to overthrow the ‘demonic government’ in Andhra Pradesh, she says after filing nomination on behalf of her husband and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

April 19, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:17 am IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Nara Bhuvaneswari filing the nomination papers on behalf of her husband and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Friday.

Nara Bhuvaneswari on April 19 (Friday) filed the nomination papers on behalf of her husband and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Kuppam.

After filing the nomination, Ms. Bhuvaneswari appealed to the people to not allow any other party flag flutter in Kuppam.

“Only the flag of the TDP should flutter in the Kuppam Assembly constituency,“ Ms. Bhuvaneswari said. The TDP, since its formation in 1982, had been winning from this seat consistently, and no one else should dare challenge it in its stronghold, she observed.

TDP chief announces a long list of promises for Kuppam constituency, woos government employees

Ms. Bhuvaneswari highlighted Mr. Naidu’s relentless efforts to ensure the welfare of the people during the TDP term. “That’s what true leadership entails,“ she said, and alleged that several party activists had been killed by the YSRCP cadre, and everyone was aware of the bad administration in the State.

“We will defeat the devils and demons, and establish our government. We are gearing up for the Kurukshetra war on May 13. The vote is our weapon and we must overthrow this demonic government using it,” she added.

Later, addressing the TDP cadre in the evening, Ms. Bhuvaneswari said they should be alert to the vile designs of the YSRCP cadre. She appealed to the cadre to reach out to every household in Kuppam and highlight the need for giving a thumping majority to Mr. Naidu. “The coalition government will stand by all sections of people and adhere to the Super Six schemes,” she added.

Earlier, Ms. Bhuvaneswari led a large number of TDP activists in a rally to file the nomination papers.

