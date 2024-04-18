GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bhuvaneswari to file nomination on Chandrababu Naidu’s behalf on April 19

In the 2019 election, Ms. Bhuvaneswari was expected to file her husband’s nomination papers, but she opted to attend her son Nara Lokesh’s nomination at Mangalagiri instead.

April 18, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 08:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G.V. Subba Rao
N. Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrananu Naidu

N. Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP national president N. Chandrananu Naidu | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, Bhuvaneswari, will file the nomination on his behalf for the Kuppam Assembly constituency for the upcoming election at Kuppam on Friday, April 19. She will visit the local temple at Kuppam and offer prayers there before reaching the election returning officer’s (RO) office and submitting the papers at 12.33 p.m. The TDP is planning a huge rally for the nomination

In the 2019 election, Ms. Bhuvaneswari was expected to file her husband’s nomination papers, but she opted to attend her son Nara Lokesh’s nomination at Mangalagiri instead. Subsequently, TDP local leaders filed the nomination on behalf of their party chief and former Chief Minister after offering prayers at the temple of the local deity Gangamamba. It is a usual practice for party workers or leaders to file nomination papers on Mr. Naidu’s behalf during every election.

Mr. Naidu will contest this constituency for the eighth time in a row. He vacated his home constituency of Chandragiri after his defeat in 1983 and contested from Kuppam for the first time in 1989. He has been elected to the State Assembly seven times so far. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / General Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.