Kharge, Yechury to address public meeting in Vijayawada on May 10

May 08, 2024 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Mallikarjun Kharge with Sitaram Yechur in New Delhi. File photo

Mallikarjun Kharge with Sitaram Yechur in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, national general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury and general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) D. Raja will address a public meeting at Gymkhana Grounds at Gandhinagar in Vijayawada on May 10.

Congress party’s Vijayawada city unit president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao announced this at the party’s preparatory meeting held at Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Tuesday.

The leaders discussed measures to be taken to ensure success of the proposed meeting being organised by the Congress, along with the Left parties who are their alliance partners.

AICC secretary C.D. Meyyappan, AICC observer for A.P. elections Manoj Chauhan, the party’s State unit general secretary S.N. Raja and vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji were present.

